BRIEF-Inogen announces Q1 revenue $52.5 million

May 9 Inogen Inc

* Inogen announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $52.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $49.1 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $233 million to $239 million

* Says increasing its full year 2017 net income and adjusted net income guidance to $22 to $24 million

* Says maintaining its guidance range for full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $46 to $50 million

* Inogen Inc says continues to expect net positive cash flow for 2017 with no additional equity capital required to meet its current operating plan