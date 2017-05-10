BRIEF-Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp posts Q1 loss per share $0.40

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp
* Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results and operational highlights
* Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp qtrly loss per share $0.40
* Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp qtrly research and development expenses were $7.1 million, compared to $7.6 million for quarter ended March 31, 2016
* Inotek Pharmaceuticals - communicated with U.S. FDA regarding matrx-1 results, FDA in agreement that trial did not meet its primary efficacy endpoint
* Inotek Pharmaceuticals - is evaluating potential for selective adenosine mimetics to address optic neuropathies and other degenerative retinal diseases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit