BRIEF-Inovalis REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.19

May 10 Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

* Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust reports financial results for the first quarter of 2017

* Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.23

* Qtrly FFO per unit $0.19

* Excluding units part of July 2016 equity offering qtrly FFO per unit $0.22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
