版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一 21:20 BJT

BRIEF-Inovio initiates Phase 2 efficacy trial with VGX-3100 for HPV-related vulvar pre-cancers

April 24 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Inovio initiates phase 2 efficacy trial with VGX-3100 for HPV-related vulvar pre-cancers

* Plans to initiate a phase 3 study of VGX-3100 as a treatment for high grade cervical dysplasia in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐