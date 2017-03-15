版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 04:14 BJT

BRIEF-Inovio Pharmaceuticals qtrly loss per share $0.35

March 15 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Inovio pharmaceuticals reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results

* Q4 revenue $8.5 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.35

* Q4 revenue view $5.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐