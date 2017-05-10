版本:
BRIEF-Inovio Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 revenue $10.4 million

May 10 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Inovio Pharmaceuticals reports 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.31

* Q1 revenue $10.4 million versus $8.1 million

* Q1 revenue view $5.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
