BRIEF-Inovio Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 revenue $10.4 million

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 10 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Inovio Pharmaceuticals reports 2017 first quarter financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.31
* Q1 revenue $10.4 million versus $8.1 million
* Q1 revenue view $5.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)