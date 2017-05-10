版本:
BRIEF-Inovio pharmaceuticals says AstraZeneca's MedImmune will start new clinical trial

May 10 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Inovio provides update on MedImmune launch of combination trial for hpv-associated head & neck cancer

* Inovio Pharmaceuticals-AstrazZneca's medimmune will start a new clinical trial investigating combination of medi0457

* Inovio Pharmaceuticals-new clinical trial will investigate combination of medi0457 and durvalumab, an investigational pd-l1 checkpoint inhibitor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
