BRIEF-Inovio pharmaceuticals says AstraZeneca's MedImmune will start new clinical trial

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Inovio provides update on MedImmune launch of combination trial for hpv-associated head & neck cancer
* Inovio Pharmaceuticals-AstrazZneca's medimmune will start a new clinical trial investigating combination of medi0457
* Inovio Pharmaceuticals-new clinical trial will investigate combination of medi0457 and durvalumab, an investigational pd-l1 checkpoint inhibitor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit