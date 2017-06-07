BRIEF-Inovio Zika vaccine prevents persistence of virus and damage in male reproductive tract in pre-clinical study

June 7 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Inovio zika vaccine prevents persistence of virus and
damage in male reproductive tract in pre-clinical study
* Inovio - results from previous preclinical study with
gls-5700 demonstrated single dose of vaccine protected 100% of
mice from infection, brain damage death after exposure to
virus
* Inovio pharmaceuticals inc - a single dose of inovio's
zika vaccine also provided 100% protection from virus in a study
of non-human primates.
* Inovio pharmaceuticals inc - inovio's second phase i
study of 160 subjects in puerto rico (zika-002) will complete
enrollment this month.
* Inovio pharmaceuticals - new preclinical data suggests
that zika vaccine may represent an opportunity to limit
potential for sexual transmission of virus
* Inovio pharmaceuticals- in addition to ongoing zika-001
and 002 clinical studies, planning for a larger phase 2 study in
efforts to bring zika vaccine to patients
