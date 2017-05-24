版本:
BRIEF-Inovio's HIV vaccine produces nearly 100 pct immune response rates in clinical study

May 24 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Inovio HIV vaccine elicits nearly 100% immune response rates in a clinical study

* Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc - amongst evaluated participants receiving PENNVAX-GP and IL-12 via im vaccination, 27 of 27 demonstrated a cellular response Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
