BRIEF-Inphi Corporation reports Q1 revenue $93.6 million

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Inphi Corp
* Inphi Corporation reports 16% sequential and 73% year-over-year revenue growth in Q1, 2017 (from continuing operations)
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.44 from continuing operations
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.27
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $93.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $93.5 million
* Inphi Corp - Revenue is expected to decrease 6% to 14% sequentially in Q2 2017, in range of $80.0 million to $88.0 million
* Inphi Corp - Q2 GAAP results are expected to be a net loss in a range between a net loss of $22.8 million to a net loss of $28.7 million, or ($0.54) - ($0.68) per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.