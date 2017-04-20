BRIEF-Inpixon entered into exchange agreement with Hillair Capital Investments LP

April 20 Inpixon
* Inpixon - on April 19, co entered into exchange agreement
with Hillair Capital Investments LP in connection with interest
payment due on May 9, 2017
* Inpixon - agreement pursuant to co's 8% original issue
discount senior secured convertible debenture in principal
amount of $5.7 million held by note holder
* Inpixon - In relation with agreement, solely in respect of
interest payment in amount of $343,267 due on May 9, under
debenture co, note holder made certain changes
