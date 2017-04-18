版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二

BRIEF-Inpixon Federal awarded a second option year renewal by the FBI

April 18 Inpixon

* Inpixon - subsidiary Inpixon Federal has been awarded a second option year renewal of its ITAP contract by the FBI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
