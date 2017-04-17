版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 04:18 BJT

BRIEF-Inpixon Q4 GAAP loss per share $7.51

April 17 Inpixon:

* Inpixon reports fourth quarter and 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q4 non-gaap pro forma loss per share $2.13

* Q4 gaap loss per share $7.51

* Q4 revenue $14.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
