BRIEF-Inplay Oil Corp receives TSX approval for NCIB

June 14 Inplay Oil Corp

* Inplay receives TSX approval for normal course issuer bid

* NCIB will commence on June 16, 2017 and will terminate on June 15, 2018 or such earlier time as NCIB is completed or terminated at option of Inplay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
