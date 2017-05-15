BRIEF-Inplay Oil Qtrly FFO per share C$0.10

BRIEF-Navidea enters exclusive license, distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
May 15 Inplay Oil Corp:
* Inplay Oil Corp. announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Qtrly FFO per share C$0.10
* Inplay Oil - funds flow from operations of $0.10/share for q1 of 2017
* Capital expenditures forecast for 2017 remain at approximately $28 million
* Qtrly daily production volume total 3,859 boe/d versus 1,863 boe/d
* Inplay Oil - maintain 2017 annual average production guidance of 4,000-4,200 boed , while exiting year at 4,300-4,500 boepd
* Estimated horizontal well costs for 2017 on a developmental basis are expected to be in range of $4.0 - 5.0 million
* Inplay Oil Corp all figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing, Ethiopian Airlines sign commitment to purchase two 777 Freighters
* Bombardier unveils Ethiopian Airlines as previously undisclosed customer that ordered Q400 aircraft