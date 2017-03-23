版本:
2017年 3月 23日

BRIEF-Inplay Oil reports Q4 financial and operating results

March 23 Inplay Oil Corp:

* Inplay Oil Corp. Announces fourth quarter and 2016 year end financial and operating results

* Inplay Oil Corp qtrly ffo per share c$0.00

* Inplay Oil Corp - in 2017 we anticipate drilling a total of 12.0 net wells in our two core cardium areas of pembina and willesden green

* Inplay Oil Corp says Q4 2016 production averaged 2,712 boe/day, reflecting limited production from newly acquired assets as of november 7, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
