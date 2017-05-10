BRIEF-Inseego announces CFO transition

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Inseego Corp:
* Inseego announces CFO transition
* Inseego Corp - Newman will be replaced by interim CFO Tom Allen
* Inseego Corp says Inseego will undertake a comprehensive search for a permanent CFO
* Michael Newman, chief financial officer, has decided to resign from his position effective May 15, 2017
* Inseego Corp - Allen previously served as interim CFO for Inseego's predecessor company, Novatel Wireless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit