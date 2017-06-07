BRIEF-Inseego announces termination of transaction with TCL

June 7 Inseego Corp:
* Inseego announces termination of transaction with TCL,
leadership changes, and company-wide restructuring
* Inseego Corp - inseego and TCL terminate agreement to
sell MIFI business
* Inseego Corp - guides to positive free cash flow in Q4
2017
* Inseego Corp - board-approved restructuring intended to
streamline operations
* Inseego Corp - targets minimum $25-30 million annualized
adjusted EBITDA run-rate by year-end 2017
* Inseego Corp - philip Falcone elected as chairman of
board of directors
* Inseego Corp - dan Mondor named CEO
* Inseego Corp - dan Mondor replacing Sue Swenson, CEO of
inseego since 2015
* Inseego Corp - company will immediately execute a
restructuring plan that is expected to result in a minimum of
$15 million of annualized cost savings
* Inseego Corp - in addition, company is reviewing
potential to monetize certain non-core assets, brands and IP
