BRIEF-Inseego corp provides update on CFIUS process and planned sale of MIFI business

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Inseego Corp
* Provides update on cfius process and planned sale of MIFI business
* In connection with Co's proposed sale of Novatel Wireless, on April 24, 2017, parties voluntarily withdrew & re-filed joint voluntary notice
* If deal prohibited by U.S. government, Co to be compelled to pursue other strategic alternatives with respect to MIFI business
* Withdrawal of notice intended to provide time for parties,CFIUS to seek mitigation agreement that would enable CFIUS to approve deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: