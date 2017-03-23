BRIEF-Inseego enters into twelfth amendment to agreement with Novatel Wireless

BRIEF-PAG Holdings Ltd reports 9.9 pct passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qOJ30c) Further company coverage:
March 23 Inseego Corp
* Inseego Corp - on March 20, 2017, Inseego Corp entered into a twelfth amendment to credit and security agreement with Novatel Wireless, Inc.
* Inseego Corp - amendment decreased aggregate amount available under revolving credit facility from $48.0 million to $10.0 million
* Inseego Corp - amendment increased applicable margin to 4.00 percent when interest is based on daily three month libor rate - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2nIxcQo) Further company coverage:
ABU DHABI, May 24 Abu Dhabi's government-owned power utility has closed a 3.2 billion dirham ($872 million) financing package for a solar power plant, which will be the world's largest, the utility's top official said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, May 24 German industrial gases group Linde's supervisory board will vote next week on a merger agreement with U.S. peer Praxair, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing sources close to the negotiations.