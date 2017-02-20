BRIEF-Inside Secure FY consolidated result swings to $12.3 mln profit

Feb 20 Inside Secure SA:
* Inside secure announces strong 2016 results following
completion of strategic transformation
* Q4 revenue rose 70 percent to $10.3 million
* Adjusted operating income from continuing operations:
$10.9 million in FY 2016 versus a loss of $7.4 million in 2015
* EBITDA from continuing operations: $12.3 million in FY
2016 versus a loss of $6.1 million in 2015
* Net consolidated income (IFRS): $12.3 million in FY 2016,
versus a loss of $44.6 million in 2015
* In 2017, company intends to keep on growing new license
revenue, maintain a strong discipline on operating expenses
* In 2017, company intends to sustain profitability of its
core software and silicon ip business on a full year basis
