版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 19:00 BJT

BRIEF-Insigma Technology's unit signs agreement with Ant Financial on mobile medical payments

May 3 Insigma Technology Co Ltd

* Says its unit signs framework agreement with Ant Financial on mobile medical payment business

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qxzYXn

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐