BRIEF-Insigma Technology's unit signs agreement with Ant Financial on mobile medical payments

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 Insigma Technology Co Ltd
* Says its unit signs framework agreement with Ant Financial on mobile medical payment business
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qxzYXn
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.