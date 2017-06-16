版本:
BRIEF-Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign effective June 30

June 16 Insignia Systems Inc:

* Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign all positions with co, including as director of finance and controller, effective June 30

* Insignia Systems-expects to designate successor principal financial officer and/or principal accounting officer prior to Cherrey's departure Source text: (bit.ly/2syEw38) Further company coverage:
