BRIEF-Insmed reports Q1 loss per share $0.60

May 3 Insmed Inc:

* Insmed reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides business update

* Q1 loss per share $0.60

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Insmed inc- continues to expect its cash-based operating expenses to be in range of $67 million to $77 million for first half of 2017