BRIEF-Insperity Inc -Peter Feld notified co that he had resigned from board

BRIEF-Galapagos says share capital increase arising from warrant exercises
* Announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.
May 11 Insperity Inc:
* Insperity Inc - on May 9, Peter Feld notified co that he had resigned from board of directors of company effective immediately
* Insperity-Feld resigned due to aggregate beneficial ownership of co's common stock by starboard value, certain affiliates being below minimum ownership threshold Source text :(bit.ly/2pAnIUw) Further company coverage:
* Sdiptech ab (publ) says agm decided that no dividend will be given to holders of common shares of series a or series b
