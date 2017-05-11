版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 18:15 BJT

BRIEF-Insperity Inc -Peter Feld notified co that he had resigned from board

May 11 Insperity Inc:

* Insperity Inc - on May 9, Peter Feld notified co that he had resigned from board of directors of company effective immediately

* Insperity-Feld resigned due to aggregate beneficial ownership of co's common stock by starboard value, certain affiliates being below minimum ownership threshold Source text :(bit.ly/2pAnIUw) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐