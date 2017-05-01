BRIEF-Insperity posts Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.84

BRIEF-Heritage Commerce Corp prices $40 mln subordinated debt offering
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
May 1 Insperity Inc
* Insperity announces first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.84
* Q1 earnings per share $1.69
* Q1 revenue rose 10 percent
* Says company also announced its updated guidance for 2017, including Q2 of 2017
* Insperity Inc sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.65 - $0.71
* Insperity Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.30 - $4.44
* Qtrly revenues $882.7 million versus $802.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.82, revenue view $887.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
* Says revenue for q1 2017 increased by 66.8% to $0.49 million compared to $0.29 million in q1 2016
* Allergan announces pricing of public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt