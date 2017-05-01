BRIEF-Insperity posts Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.84

May 1 Insperity Inc

* Insperity announces first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.84

* Q1 earnings per share $1.69

* Q1 revenue rose 10 percent

* Says company also announced its updated guidance for 2017, including Q2 of 2017

* Insperity Inc sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.65 - $0.71

* Insperity Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.30 - $4.44

* Qtrly revenues $882.7 million versus $802.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.82, revenue view $887.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S