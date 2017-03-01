版本:
2017年 3月 1日

BRIEF-Inspira Financial says Edward Brann appointed CEO

* Inspira Financial appoints Edward Brann as chief executive officer; Mike Olson as chief financial officer

* Inspira Financial Inc - Jaime Gerber was appointed chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
