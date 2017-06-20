版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 23:45 BJT

BRIEF-Instagram stories crushes Snapchat with 250 million daily active users - CNBC

June 20 (Reuters) -

* Instagram stories crushes Snapchat with 250 million daily active users - CNBC

* Instagram stories now has 250 million daily active users as of June - CNBC Source : cnb.cx/2sPpJSO
