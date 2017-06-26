版本:
BRIEF-Installed Building Products acquires Columbia Shelving and Mirror and Charleston Shelving & Mirror

June 26 Installed Building Products Inc-

* Installed Building Products announces the acquisition of Columbia Shelving and Mirror and Charleston Shelving & Mirror

* Installed Building Products Inc - acquisition of Columbia Shelving and Mirror Inc and Charleston Shelving & Mirror Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
