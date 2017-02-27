BRIEF-Installed Building Products posts Q4 EPS of $0.35

BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Feb 27 Installed Building Products Inc
* Installed building products reports record results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.44
* Q4 earnings per share $0.35
* Q4 revenue $234 million versus I/B/E/S view $232.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing