BRIEF-Installed Building Products posts Q4 EPS of $0.35

Feb 27 Installed Building Products Inc

* Installed building products reports record results for fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

* Q4 earnings per share $0.35

* Q4 revenue $234 million versus I/B/E/S view $232.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
