BRIEF-Insteel Industries Q2 earnings per share $0.39

April 20 Insteel Industries Inc:
* Insteel Industries reports second quarter 2017 financial
results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.39
* Q2 sales fell 5.8 percent to $101.2 million
* Insteel Industries -for second half of fiscal 2017, expect
increasing shipments driven by continued growth in construction
sector
* Insteel Industries Inc - capital outlays for fiscal 2017
are expected to total up to $25.0 million largely related to
expansion of Houston, Texas
* Insteel Industries Inc - expect higher operating volumes
coupled with targeted process improvements will translate into
lower manufacturing costs
