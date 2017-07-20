FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Insteel Industries reports Q3 financial results
2017年7月20日 / 上午11点00分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Insteel Industries reports Q3 financial results

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 20 (Reuters) - Insteel Industries Inc

* Insteel Industries reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.36

* Q3 sales fell 16.2 percent to $96.9 million

* Q3 revenue view $122.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Insteel Industries Inc qtrly ‍results were unfavorably impacted by lower shipment and production volumes​

* Insteel Industries Inc - capital outlays for fiscal 2017 are expected to total up to $25.0 million

* Insteel Industries - qtrly ‍results unfavorably impacted by narrower spreads between selling prices and raw material costs relative to prior year quarter

* Insteel Industries Inc qtrly shipments decreased 7.5 percent sequentially from Q2 of fiscal 2017 while average selling prices increased 3.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

