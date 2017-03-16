版本:
BRIEF-Institutional Shareholder Services recommends shareholders reject "dissident" attempt to take control of Rapier Gold

March 16 Rapier Gold Inc

* Leading independent advisory firm ISS recommends shareholders reject dissident attempt to take control of Rapier Gold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
