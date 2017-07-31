FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 小时前
BRIEF-Instructure Q2 revenue $38.0 mln versus $ 25.9 mln
#半岛局势
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：分析师悲观情绪升温 OPEC减产执行情况受关注
OPEC减产
调查：分析师悲观情绪升温 OPEC减产执行情况受关注
焦点：中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
深度分析
焦点：中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
特斯拉CEO马斯克警告称可能面临“生产地狱” 股价挫跌3.5%
国际财经
特斯拉CEO马斯克警告称可能面临“生产地狱” 股价挫跌3.5%
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月31日 / 晚上8点22分 / 19 小时前

BRIEF-Instructure Q2 revenue $38.0 mln versus $ 25.9 mln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 31 (Reuters) - Instructure Inc

* Instructure reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $152.9 million to $154.1 million

* Sees Q3 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.30 to $0.32

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue about $40.2 million to $40.8 million

* Instructure Inc qtrly loss per share non-GAAP $ 0.32

* Instructure Inc qtrly loss per share GAAP $ 0.45

* Instructure Inc for full year ending December 31, 2017, instructure expects non-GAAP net loss per share of $1.26 to $1.23 per common share

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.31, revenue view $39.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-1.27, revenue view $151.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Instructure inc qtrly revenue $ 38.0 million versus $ 25.9 million

* Q2 revenue view $37.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below