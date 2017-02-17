版本:
中国
2017年 2月 17日 星期五

BRIEF-Insulet announces positive results from feasibility study of diabetes drug

Feb 17 Insulet Corp-

* Announced positive results from first feasibility study of omnipod horizon(tm) hybrid closed-loop system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
