BRIEF-Insys Therapeutics announces chief financial officer transition

BRIEF-Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
* Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
May 16 Insys Therapeutics Inc
* Insys Therapeutics announces chief financial officer transition
* Insys Therapeutics Inc - Darryl S. Baker, company's chief financial officer ("CFO"), will transition from role of CFO when a successor is hired
* Insys Therapeutics Inc - Insys has engaged an executive search firm to support recruitment of a new CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
* Churchill Downs Incorporated announces $60 million investment to open historical racing machine facility in louisville Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Privately owned BMC Software has contacted banks about putting together a financing package for an acquisition offer for enterprise software maker CA Inc , according to a source familiar with the matter.