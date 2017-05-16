BRIEF-Insys Therapeutics announces chief financial officer transition

May 16 Insys Therapeutics Inc

* Insys Therapeutics announces chief financial officer transition

* Insys Therapeutics Inc - Darryl S. Baker, company's chief financial officer ("CFO"), will transition from role of CFO when a successor is hired

* Insys Therapeutics Inc - Insys has engaged an executive search firm to support recruitment of a new CFO