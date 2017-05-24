版本:
BRIEF-Insys Therapeutics announces FDA final product label for Syndros

May 24 Insys Therapeutics Inc

* Announces FDA final product label for syndros

* Insys Therapeutics Inc says syndros is approved for use in treating anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with acquired immune deficiency syndrome

* Insys Therapeutics Inc says to launch syndros in August 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
