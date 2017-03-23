版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 19:41 BJT

BRIEF-Insys Therapeutics Drug Enforcement Agency issued an interim final rule

March 23 Insys Therapeutics Inc:

* Insys Therapeutics-drug enforcement agency issued interim final rule that would result in syndros being placed in schedule II of Controlled Substances Act

* Insys Therapeutics Inc - "look forward to interacting with FDA to finalize labeling and subsequent launch of Syndros in second half of 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐