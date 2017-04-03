BRIEF-Insys Therapeutics reports Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.03/shr

Naspers investors see billions trapped by China success
* A spun off, listed Pay-tv unit could fetch up to 120 billion rand - analysts
April 3 Insys Therapeutics Inc
* Insys Therapeutics reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.03
* Q4 revenue $54.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $51.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 loss per share $0.05
* Insys Therapeutics Inc - insys management will not hold a conference call for Q4 and full year 2017
* Insys Therapeutics Inc says for Q1 of 2017, company experienced an approximate 32 percent decline in subsys scripts as compared Q4 of 2016
* Insys Therapeutics - Saeed Motahari will become president and chief executive officer and be appointed to board of directors, effective April 17, 2017
* Insys Therapeutics Inc says with recent clarity on scheduling of Syndros, targeting a launch in second half of 2017
* Insys Therapeutics Inc says targeting an NDA filing by end-2017 for Buprenorphine Sublingual spray for treatment of moderate to acute pain
* Insys Therapeutics - anticipates "commensurate impact" on net revenue for Q1'17 due to decline in subsys scripts seen in Q1'17 compared to Q4'16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 Chinese stocks fell and the Australian dollar skidded on Wednesday after Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating on China, adding to worries about the global impact of slowing growth and rising debt in Asia's economic powerhouse.
MEXICO CITY/NEW YORK, May 24 The newly refurbished Citibanamex branch in Mexico City's affluent Del Valle neighborhood opens into a Scandinavian-chic space where salespeople chat with clients at touch screens. The next room, though, is filled with customers queueing up in front of tellers or waiting on benches. Outside, more line up to use the ATMs.