BRIEF-Intact Financial Q1 operating earnings per share C$0.90

May 2 Intact Financial Corp:

* Intact Financial Corporation reports Q1-2017 results

* Q1 operating earnings per share C$0.90

* Q1 earnings per share view C$1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share C$1.08

* Qtrly net investment income $105 million versus $104 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
