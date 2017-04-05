BRIEF-Intact Financial says sees Q1 catastrophe losses of about $88 mln on pre-tax basis

April 5 Intact Financial Corp

* Intact Financial Corp - estimated catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, for Q1 of 2017 of approximately $88 million on a pre-tax basis

* Intact Financial - this year's winter conditions led to an increase in claims in all lines of business

* Intact Financial - severe wind events in central and atlantic canada drove most of catastrophe losses in Q1