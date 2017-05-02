BRIEF-Intact Financial to buy OneBeacon Insurance

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Intact Financial Corp
* Intact Financial Corporation to acquire US specialty insurer OneBeacon Insurance Group Ltd for US $1.7 billion
* Intact Financial Corp - deal to be accretive to net operating income per share within 24 months
* Intact Financial Corp - transaction is expected to be neutral to net operating income per share in 2018
* Intact Financial - intends to finance acquisition and related transaction expenses using a combination of $700 million of equity financing among others
* Intact Financial Corp - will cancel automatic share purchase plan announced on March 27, 2017 and suspend its normal course issuer bid
* Intact Financial Corp- transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Intact-Intends to deal expenses also using about $700 million of excess capital and about $1.0 billion of financing comprised of bank term loans and others
* Intact-$700 million of equity financing is through $360 million bought deal subscription receipt offering, $340 million private placement of subscription receipts
* Intact Financial- OneBeacon has ability to terminate deal subject to $85.1 million termination fee payment,reimbursement of intact's expenses up to $22 million
* Intact-$340 million private placement issued to caisse de dépôt et placement du québec, Canada pension plan investment board, Ontario teachers' pension plan
* Intact - entered agreement with a group of underwriters for issue of 3.9 million subscription receipts at a price of $91.85 per subscription receipt
* Intact - White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has entered into a voting agreement pursuant to which it has agreed to vote in favour of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.