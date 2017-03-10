BRIEF-Intec Pharma announces $10 million private placement

BRIEF-Stephen Baksa informs Sito Mobile interim CEO that newly constituted board acted to terminate his employment
* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing
March 10 Intec Pharma Ltd
* Intec pharma announces $10 million private placement
* Intec pharma- entered agreements with several investors for private placement of 2.3 million ordinary shares of company, at a price of $4.40 per share
WASHINGTON, May 24 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV believes a software update can address U.S. regulators' contention that its diesel vehicles are producing excess emissions, a lawyer for the company said at a court hearing on Wednesday.
* Board voted to amend co's bylaws, which reduces number of directors of company from 10 to 9 - SEC filing