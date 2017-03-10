版本:
BRIEF-Intec Pharma announces $10 million private placement

March 10 Intec Pharma Ltd

* Intec pharma announces $10 million private placement

* Intec pharma- entered agreements with several investors for private placement of 2.3 million ordinary shares of company, at a price of $4.40 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
