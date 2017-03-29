BRIEF-Intec Pharma provides update on phase III accordance study of the accordion pill

March 29 Intec Pharma Ltd:
* Intec Pharma provides update on phase III accordance study
of the accordion pill carbidopa/levodopa in parkinson's disease
patients
* Intec Pharma Ltd says also reported that patients who have
completed accordance study have continued into open-label
extension portion of trial
* Says company expects to complete enrollment in accordance
study in Q4 of 2017
* Intec Pharma-current pace of patients recruitment in
accordance study,reduction in study's sample size enabled
reducing expected number of study's clinical sites
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: