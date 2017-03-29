版本:
BRIEF-Intec Pharma provides update on phase III accordance study of the accordion pill

March 29 Intec Pharma Ltd:

* Intec Pharma provides update on phase III accordance study of the accordion pill carbidopa/levodopa in parkinson's disease patients

* Intec Pharma Ltd says also reported that patients who have completed accordance study have continued into open-label extension portion of trial

* Says company expects to complete enrollment in accordance study in Q4 of 2017

* Intec Pharma-current pace of patients recruitment in accordance study,reduction in study's sample size enabled reducing expected number of study's clinical sites Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
