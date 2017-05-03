版本:
BRIEF-Intec Pharma says Zeev Weiss resigns as chief executive and director

May 3 Intec Pharma Ltd

* Intec Pharma announces CEO change

* Zeev Weiss, chief executive officer and a director of company, is resigning from both positions effective immediately

* Appointed Giora Carni as interim chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
