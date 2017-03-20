BRIEF-Integer announces term B loan repricing and amendment to credit agreement

BRIEF-Chase announces continued Hyatt co-brand card program
* Companies agree to multi-year extension of Hyatt credit card
March 20 Integer Holdings Corp
* Integer announces term B loan repricing and amendment to credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* According to preliminary voting tabulations, stockholders re-elected Barbara Levy and R. Edward Anderson to board of directors
* Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals