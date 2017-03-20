版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 20日 星期一 20:53 BJT

BRIEF-Integer announces term B loan repricing and amendment to credit agreement

March 20 Integer Holdings Corp

* Integer announces term B loan repricing and amendment to credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
