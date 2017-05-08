版本:
BRIEF-Integer Holdings Q1 loss per share $0.14

May 8 Integer Holdings Corp:

* Integer Holdings Corp reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.41

* Q1 loss per share $0.14

* Q1 sales $345 million versus I/B/E/S view $334.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Integer Holdings Corp - company reaffirms full-year sales & adjusted diluted EPS guidance

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.90, revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
