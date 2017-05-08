BRIEF-Integer Holdings Q1 loss per share $0.14

BRIEF-Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 earnings per share about $0.72
* Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 gaap earnings per share about $0.72; sees Q3 non-gaap earnings per share about $1.00
May 8 Integer Holdings Corp:
* Integer Holdings Corp reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.41
* Q1 loss per share $0.14
* Q1 sales $345 million versus I/B/E/S view $334.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Integer Holdings Corp - company reaffirms full-year sales & adjusted diluted EPS guidance
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.90, revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 gaap earnings per share about $0.72; sees Q3 non-gaap earnings per share about $1.00
* Cypress Semiconductor stockholders elect both CypressFirst nominees to Cypress board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AUSTIN, Texas, June 20 About 10 to 15 people were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight between Panama City and Houston on Tuesday, the Houston Fire Department said.