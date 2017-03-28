版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 20:46 BJT

BRIEF-Integra Lifesciences announces commercial expansion of Cadence Total Ankle System

March 28 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp :

* Integra Lifesciences Holdings - plans to initiate several global post-market clinical studies with Cadence System to further support product efficacy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
