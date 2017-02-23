版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四

BRIEF-Integra Lifesciences reports acceptance of shares tendered into offer for Derma Sciences

Feb 23 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp :

* Integra Lifesciences announces acceptance of shares tendered into offer for Derma Sciences, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
