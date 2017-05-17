版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 17日 星期三

BRIEF-Integrated Asset Management and IAM Private Debt Group report $28 mln financing

May 17 Integrated Asset Management Corp :

* Integrated Asset Management Corp. and IAM Private Debt Group announce $28,000,000 financing for S.M. Group International Inc.

* Integrated Asset Management says capital raised by SMI will replace current bank facilities, and support company's ongoing growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
